DENVER, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., today announced the promotions of two employees in its executive leadership team. Jeff Thornsbury is now the firm's chief human resources officer and Wyatt Cox is vice president of legal and compliance.
"Today's leadership enhancements will further support our growth trajectory," said Drew Bisping, BluSky chief executive officer. "Jeff and Wyatt have strong track records and they have already hit the ground running with our 2022 plans."
Thornsbury joined BluSky in 2020 as the firm's vice president of human resources after serving in human resources roles at Amazon and several construction organizations. As HR chief, Thornsbury will provide executive-level leadership and guidance to the company's human resources operations, including long-range strategic talent management objectives. He holds a bachelor's degree in allied health from Slippery Rock University and earned an MBA from Averett University.
Thornsbury serves on the executive leadership team and reports directly to Bisping.
Cox joined BluSky in 2019 as the firm's corporate attorney following a successful private law practice focused on construction, real estate, and business. His primary responsibilities in his new role include directing and managing the company's legal affairs, overseeing the risk department, managing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) related initiatives, and administering the firm's non-profit organization, the BluSky Foundation. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona and earned his J.D. from the University of Tulsa.
Cox also joins the firm's executive leadership team with this move. He reports directly to BluSky executive vice president Jason Cain.
