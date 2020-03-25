BAYONNE, N.J., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Believing that a viable Bayonne Medical Center (BMC) is vital to its community, BMC Hospital LLC has signed a letter of intent with CarePoint Health to purchase the Center and work closely with all stakeholders to strengthen its long-term success as an acute care facility in the service of Bayonne.
The BMC Hospital team has long specialized in reviving financially distressed ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and making them viable for their communities. Their proprietary turnaround approach involves close collaboration with physicians and nurses to improve health care, convenient patient-centered service, and state-of-the-art equipment.
"Bayonne is the kind of closely-knit community we love to serve," notes Wayne Hatami, President of BMC Hospital LLC. "We're looking to engage with the Center's leadership and employees, its unions, the mayor and community, and work closely with the doctors and nurses to ensure that Bayonne gets the quality acute care hospital it needs and deserves."
"We believe the Center's staff is central to its success, so we will offer employment to current employees, keep the terms and conditions now in effect, and voluntarily recognize each union as the representative of each unit that it now represents," continues Hatami.
BMC Hospital LLC is comprised of Wayne Hatami, Anthony Degradi, and Feliks Kogan who are part owners of multiple ambulatory surgery centers in New York and New Jersey.