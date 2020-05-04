bmc_logo.jpg

HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, will host a private investor update conference call with registered holders of the Company's 9.750% Senior Notes due 2026 and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026, as well as certain other prospective and eligible investors.  Interested parties may obtain further details from their Venue account.

About BMC
From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

Investor Contacts:




Chet Fenner  

David Kushner

Vice President 

Senior Director

Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

713-918-1391   

713-918-2129

investor@bmc.com


 

