PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Mergers & Acquisitions assisted Xebec Adsorption Inc., a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases, in their recent acquisition of Denver-based UECompression.
UECompression manufactures air, gas, biogas, and hydrogen compression systems and operates a service network with locations in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. This acquisition provides significant new manufacturing capacity for Xebec to meet growing U.S. demand for renewable gas systems while expanding their Cleantech Service Network reach into six Mid-Western and Mountain states.
Based in Montreal, Canada, Xebec is a designer and manufacturer of CleanTech systems including Biogas Upgrading Plants for the conversion of biogas from agricultural digesters, landfill sites, and wastewater treatment plants into renewable natural gas. They also produce on-site hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen generations systems as well as packages and parts for air and gas compression systems.
The UECompression acquisition is the fourth successful acquisition the BMI targeted acquisitions team brought to Xebec over the past two years. BMI's targeted acquisition program assists companies in achieving their growth thru acquisition plans by locating and vetting potential clients and assisting in bringing the parties to a successful close.
To learn more about Xebec, visit xebecinc.com and to learn more about UECompression, visit uecompression.com.
About BMI Mergers & Acquisitions:
BMI specializes in the sale and acquisition of privately held businesses. Our process is designed to be thorough, confidential, and attract a large pool of qualified buyers and seller prospects—the result: maximum value for business owners. BMI has offices in Pennsylvania, New York, and Chicago. Securities transactions are handled thru StillPoint Capital, Member FINRA, and SIPC, which is not affiliated with BMI.
