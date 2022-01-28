SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Imaging Systems is pleased to announce that Will Whitney has entered the role of Executive Vice President. Will's responsibilities include overseeing Marketing and generating continued interest in the company's products and services; supervising Sales, assisting with accounts, and developing the next generation of sales representatives; teaming up with Operations to ensure the smooth transition of projects from Sales to Production; and engaging with Executive Management to develop and execute both the short-term tactical objectives and long-term strategic initiatives.
Will states, "There's a lot of potential for increased performance and growth at BMI. It's built a solid foundation of success over the past 60 years and there's a lot of momentum to help us move the company forward. I'm excited to continue working with the great team we have at BMI and build on this foundation."
Will has been with BMI since 2013 and has worked in Sales, Marketing, and General Management, giving him a well-rounded perspective of how each part of the organization works together. Prior to BMI, Will was a Marine Corps Infantry Officer and was honorably discharged as a Captain. During his time in the Marines, Will honed his leadership, planning, and communications skills, which he continually applies at BMI.
Brad Gilbert, Vice President of Software Development, says this about Will: "Since he joined the company, Will's been a team player and is always looking out for ways to help the company. He knows how to solve problems and work with our other employees to get the best out of what we have available to us. I'm excited for where we'll take the company in the future."
About BMI
BMI Imaging Systems (originally Bay Microfilm Incorporated) incorporated in 1958 as a microfilm service bureau, working with County Recorders to archive land records on microfilm. In the early 1960s, services were expanded to include preservation microfilming of the rare books and manuscripts of leading California Universities. A Library Microfilms Division was also established, working with over 200 newspaper publishers to preserve California local history for libraries and archivists. A reputation for service, precision, and reliability led to steady expansion of BMI's government, education, and commercial clients over the next two decades. By the early 1990's, the records management industry had entered the digital age and BMI was at the forefront of this evolution. Clients were meeting their electronic document management needs by having BMI digitize their records, with BMI installing and supporting on-site document management software solutions.
Today, BMI's production capability includes two imaging facilities with a staff of more than 60 technicians. With a focus on quality, accuracy, security, and innovation, BMI provides custom solutions that fit the unique requirements of each of its customers. In addition to providing document/microform imaging and indexing services of the highest standard, BMI offers public tenant, private tenant, and CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Services)-compliant community cloud hosting services, enabling secure access to client data via the Web. BMI also provides systems integration services, implementing turnkey document capture, management, and workflow solutions. BMI employs an in-house software development staff, a project management customer support staff, along with IT professionals that support internal and Web hosting operations.
