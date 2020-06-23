HALTOM CITY, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMS CAT is proud to announce the acquisition of Diamond Restoration based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"We could not be more excited about this opportunity, as it allows us to combine the strong local reputation that Diamond Restoration boasts in the Charlotte area with BMS CAT's national footprint and operational expertise," said Tom Head, President & CEO of Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT.
Carol Fannon and Zach Fisher, former owners of Diamond, will remain with the company and assist with integrating Diamond and BMS CAT.
"I am excited and honored to be chosen to serve as an integral part of the growth at the BMS CAT organization. I hope to grow our client relationships within the insurance industry, as well as showcase our exceptional operational response while increasing our footprint," Fannon says.
Jeremy James, Eastern Region Vice President of BMS CAT, will manage the day-to-day operations for this location. "With the addition of this location, we are able to expedite our response services and help our residential and commercial customers in a timely manner. But, the aspect that I am looking forward to the most is working with the passionate and knowledgeable employees at this location," said James.
About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT
Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.blackmonmooring.com