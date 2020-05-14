SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support its increasing demand and diversify its capabilities, BNBuilders in San Diego has hired and promoted three new Project Executives. Carmen Vann, LEED AP BD+C joins the BNBuilders team as a Regional Project Executive, while Jay Jadeja, LEED AP and Nick Reikow, LEED AP have been promoted to Project Executives. The three leaders support BNBuilders' growth in the San Diego region. Over the past several years, the firm has steadily ascended the list of top general contractors in San Diego County, and earned regional, state-wide, and national awards for its company culture and safety programs.
Ms. Carmen Vann, a 20-year industry veteran, joins BNBuilders after working with Principal Jamie Awford, BNBuilders' SoCal leader, at another general contractor. Previous projects under her leadership include the San Diego Central Library, Sempra Energy Headquarters, Ten Fifty B, and Stella & Bluewater. Ms. Vann brings an expertise in complex, multi-family, affordable housing, K-12, and urban high-rise projects. Her experience will help to diversify BNBuilders' capabilities, known for its technical proficiency in biotech, healthcare, life sciences, higher education, and fast-track projects. She earned her B.S. in Construction Management from North Carolina A&T State University and sits on several prominent local boards.
With more than 20 years of construction experience, Mr. Jay Jadeja has been promoted to Project Executive. He joined BNBuilders in September 2017, and cites its family-like atmosphere and its completely unique pre-construction approach as BNBuilders' differentiators. Mr. Jadeja has a lengthy portfolio of technical projects in the life science field. His excellent client management, cGMP knowledge, and technical expertise are a perfect fit for BNBuilders' numerous specialized clients. Originally from Mumbai (formerly Bombay), Mr. Jadeja is bilingual in English and Hindi. He earned his Bachelor of Engineering in Construction at the University of Bombay and his Master of Science in Building Construction from the University of Florida.
Mr. Nick Reikow, with approximately 15 years of experience, was also promoted to Project Executive. He earned his B.S. in Construction Management from Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo in 2006, and began working at BNBuilders in Seattle in 2007. Mr. Reikow joined BNBuilders' San Diego office in 2011, shortly after its opening, bringing his Seattle BNBuilders' experience to SoCal. His early San Diego projects included a $40 million project for Celgene (later acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb) and Illumina. Having grown his career as BNBuilders has matured into a West Coast builder, Mr. Reikow is impressed by BNBuilders' continued entrepreneurial spirit with the systems and support of a large company. Mr. Reikow's construction specialization is local laboratory projects, including BSL-3, BSL-2, chemistry and biology laboratories, vivariums, and cGMP manufacturing facilities.
Jamie Awford, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "We want each of our talented team members to reach their full potential. We're focusing on both career advancement for our existing team, as well as onboarding new staff as our firm continues to grow and diversify."
About BNBuilders
Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 700+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.
Contact: Beth Binger
BCIpr
619-987-6658
beth.binger@BCIpr.com