SEATTLE, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, 2020, BNBuilders was honored with a first place 2020 Construction Safety Excellence Award (CSEA) during the Associated General Contractors (AGC) National Convention in Las Vegas, NV. The company received a first place award in the Building division, in the 900,000 – 2 Million Work Hours category for its exceptional safety performance. This CSEA award identifies BNBuilders as one of the nation's top general contractors for safety performance, occupational health management, and risk control. This is the second time the firm has been recognized with this prestigious award.
BNBuilders received regional CSEA recognition by the AGC of California before moving on to compete nationally. The CSEA selection process is known for its rigor, with a comprehensive review of a written application and an in-person interview. A panel of five judges make their selection based on company management involvement, active employee participation, safety training, worksite hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation. Excelling in each of these areas, BNBuilders is setting the standard for safety best practices in the construction industry nationwide.
Brad Bastian, President and Co-founder of BNBuilders, states, "As a firm specializing in healthcare, life science, and high-tech facilities, we employ complex methods, problem solve, and collaborate extensively during construction, always keeping safety as our top priority. We'd like to thank the AGC for recognizing our culture of safety in the midst of these technical jobsites—it's absolutely the highest honor we could receive."
AGC is the nation's top organization for construction and contracting professionals that connects members with opportunities for advocacy, education, career development and networking; access to state and local governments; and innovative programs and events. The AGC of America unites more than 27,000 member firms, representing the full spectrum of the construction industry.
About BNBuilders
Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 700+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.
