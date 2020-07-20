ATLANTA, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Kent Moegerle as Southeast Regional President, overseeing the Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Naples, Palm Beach Gardens, Tampa, and Winter Park markets.
In this role, Kent is responsible for driving strategy, business development, marketing, portfolio management, and private banking activities for the region, as well as the delivery of advice to outsourced chief investment officers (OCIO), institutional investors, private foundations, endowments, and family offices. He reports directly to BNY Mellon Wealth Management CEO Catherine Keating and serves as a member of the Wealth Management leadership team.
Kent joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in 2019 as Southeast Regional Head of Client Strategy, with responsibility for cascading strategy, aligning goals and objectives, and standardizing success metrics throughout the organization. Prior to this, he spent nearly two decades at SunTrust (Truist), most recently serving as Private Wealth Management Division Executive with oversight of revenue growth and development of key corporate and market initiatives. From 2011 to 2016, he was a Managing Director at SunTrust, responsible for restructuring and growing the Nashville market, where he implemented new leadership strategies to improve and sustain team performance.
"With over 25 years of financial services and wealth management experience, and a deep understanding of the Southeast Region, Kent brings a valued perspective to the Wealth Management team," said Keating. She continued, "His leadership will be instrumental in the strategic growth of the region and the delivery of our Active Wealth approach, which helps clients achieve meaningful and lasting financial success."
Kent earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Central Florida. He is also a CFP®. A resident of Atlanta, he is active in his community, supporting the Woodruff Arts Center and the United Way. He is a former board member for the Nashville Sports Council, Nashville Opera, and Ruth Eckerd Hall.
ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.
ABOUT BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.
