LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Steve Kutz as a Regional President in Los Angeles, CA. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of the Wealth Management business in greater Los Angeles, including advisory, investments, fiduciary, private banking, and marketing. Steve will be based in Los Angeles, CA and will report directly to West Regional President Rob Kricena.
Steve brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and an extensive background in serving ultra-high-net-worth families, endowments and foundations. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, he worked as the Regional Director of the Pacific Northwest Region at Bessemer Trust. Steve also spent 24 years at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where he was a managing director and regional executive.
"In addition to his responsibilities in Los Angeles, Steve will also serve as Head of Client Strategy for the West Region," said Kricena. "In this capacity, he will work closely with me and our Regional Presidents in Seattle, Denver, Northern California, and Newport Beach, supporting our active wealth management approach to help our clients achieve long-term financial success. We look forward to Steve partnering with us on this critical role."
Steve earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from The Pennsylvania State University. He serves on the board of trustees of the Seattle Art Museum and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.
ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $236 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.
ABOUT BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $35.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.
