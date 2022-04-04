Boasso Global, Inc., today announced the acquisition of FDW Holdings B.V., Moerdijk Tankcontainer Repair, B.V., Red Dot Services B.V. and Moerdijk Tankcontainer Trading, B.V. (collectively "Frans de Wit" or "FDW"). FDW is a leading ISO tank services and trucking business located in Moerdijk, The Netherlands.
TAMPA, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boasso Global, Inc., a privately held global ISO tank container services and logistics provider, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Boasso Global B.V., has completed the acquisition of FDW Holdings B.V., Moerdijk Tankcontainer Repair, B.V., Red Dot Services B.V. and Moerdijk Tankcontainer Trading, B.V. (collectively "Frans de Wit" or "FDW") from shareholders Lars de Wit and Remco Verhaegen. FDW is a leading ISO tank services and trucking business located in Moerdijk, The Netherlands.
"We are very excited about the acquisition of Frans de Wit, which adds another strong operating business for Boasso in the critically important European port areas of Antwerp and Rotterdam," said Joe Troy, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Boasso Global. "We are equally pleased that Lars and Remco will both be staying on with Boasso to not only ensure a smooth transition, but also add strength to our talented operating team in Europe. They both have successful track records in operating and growing a complex depot and trucking business in the tank container industry and we look forward to learning from their deep experience going forward."
FDW offers ISO tank container transportation as well as depot services such as repair, storage and testing in Moerdijk and surrounding areas. FDW also expands Boasso Global's service offering given their particular specialty in the pressurized gas sector of the ISO tank industry.
"Joining the Boasso Global family provides significant growth opportunities for our business and employees," said Lars de Wit. "We look forward to taking the next step forward with Boasso Global to further enhance our service offerings to customers."
Boasso Global was advised by Houthoff as legal counsel and Grant Thornton as financial advisor. Financial and other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Boasso Global
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Boasso Global is a leading international provider of depot and transportation services to a fast-growing, global ISO Tank Container industry. Boasso offers a multitude of mission-critical services through a network of 34 international depots, including 17 in North America, 8 in the United Kingdom, and 9 in Continental Europe. Boasso is a Responsible Care certified member within the American Chemistry Council. For more information, visit http://www.boassoglobal.com.
