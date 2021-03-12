ORLANDO, Fla., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Riddell has joined Cuhaci & Peterson Architects, Engineers and Planners as Executive Vice President of Quality and Process Improvement, a new role at the firm.
In this capacity, Riddell will develop and oversee quality improvement programs and strategies and identify and lead the selection of process improvement activities, leveraging lean project management principles.
"We are excited to have Bob apply his expertise and leadership in lean management to help us deliver additional value to our customers, eliminate waste, and continuously improve our ability to deliver more with less," noted Greg Simpson, Chief Executive Officer. "We expect this will lead to increased customer satisfaction, reduced project risk and minimal project waste," he added.
Riddell, a registered architect with more than 32 years of professional experience, is currently licensed in 20 states and Puerto Rico. He completed his undergraduate work at The University of Tennessee, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Architecture. Prior to joining the firm, he served as Director of Architecture-Principal at BRPH Companies, Inc. in Melbourne, FL.
About Cuhaci & Peterson
Cuhaci & Peterson is a national architecture, engineering and planning firm specializing in end-to-end commercial design solutions. The Central Florida-based company is licensed in 50 states.
