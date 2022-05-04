The NJ-based family-owned and operated glass company will benefit from Mr. Chestnut's two decades of experience in glass fabrication and life-safety glazing products in both interior and exterior applications.
PAULSBORO, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McGrory Glass, one of the largest family-owned architectural glass companies in the country, announced that Bobby Chestnut has joined the company as Senior Manager, Architectural Products, overseeing solutions in the Architectural, Fire-Rated, and Security Glazing Divisions.
Staying true to an architect's design vision while keeping building occupants safe from weather, fire, or intruders, can be a tricky balancing act. Chestnut comes to McGrory with 20 years of end-to-end experience in glass fabrication and a deep understanding of how to marry decorative and safety glazing.
"We're thrilled that Bobby has joined McGrory Glass," says Chris McGrory, President and CEO of McGrory Glass. "Bobby's background in glass fabrication and his active involvement in National Glass Association committees and decorative glazing guidelines uniquely positions him to understand the manufacturing process from start to finish. He is able to recommend the solutions our clients need to build out their visions, from both aesthetic and life safety points of view."
A long-standing member of the National Glass Association, Chestnut has served as Vice Chair of the Fabricating Committee for the last four years. He's also the Chairman for guidelines on decorative glazing products in interior and exterior applications.
"Since I oversee both architectural and life safety solutions, I can act as a knowledgeable resource to provide glazing for our clients' entire build. For example, take a hospital project in the Health & Wellness sector: we can provide lobby glass plus mounting systems, fire-rated glass and framing, privacy glass, x-ray glass, stair rails with custom branded interlayers, cladding with built-in wayfinding, and so much more."
Prior to joining McGrory Glass, Chestnut spent 15 years at Standard Bent Glass where he first ran the Metal Division and then moved to an estimator position for five years. Then, he was promoted to Sales Manager for Decorative Glass, his position before he came to McGrory Glass. Before that, for five years, he was a project manager for Custom Glass Corp., overseeing projects involving detention, bomb, blast, and ballistic glass.
Residing in the Greater Pittsburgh area, Chestnut travels across multiple states to provide client consultations, in-person customer service, and American Institute of Architects (AIA)-accredited Lunch & Learns on topics such as Fire-Rated Glazing and Health, Safety & Wellness Architectural Solutions.
"It's exciting that McGrory Glass is constantly evolving, innovating and growing," Chestnut says. "I'm thrilled to join a single-source glass manufacturing company that has such a breadth of architectural and performance glazing solutions. As salespeople, we're empowered to provide architects with end-to-end solutions and support."
About McGrory Glass:
Founded in 1984, McGrory Glass is still family-owned after over three decades of growth. With three facilities spanning 200,000+ square feet, the management team is committed to the environment and sustainability. The 2.2-acre solar-paneled roof of the main warehouse brought McGrory recognition as one of the first major glass fabrication companies to hit net-zero energy consumption. The company offers comprehensive architectural and life-safety glass solutions, including the patented CaptiveHook® Glass Wall, Seismic, & Ceiling Mounting System, as well as an in-house Print Division specializing in innovative structural interlayers and custom decorative films.
To learn more, please visit: https://mcgrory.com/
