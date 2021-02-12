IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Americor Financial announced today that Bobby Rizzo will come on as the new SVP of Finance and Treasury. In his new role, Bobby will be overseeing the company's financial planning and reporting, liquidity management, and various strategic initiatives.
Over the past 20 years, Bobby has been a leader in a variety of financial services organizations including Sungard, Cerberus Capital Management, FirstKey Mortgage, and Impac Mortgage Holdings.
"I'm excited to join Americor and contribute to the exponential growth the company has seen over the past few years. The team Benny has assembled has great energy and is highly motivated to learn new ways to help the company grow," said Bobby.
When asked where he sees Americor headed in the future, Bobby says, "At its core, Americor is a customer-focused, data-driven organization. We'd like to utilize that data to identify new and better ways to serve our customers, enhance our creditor relationships, improve our operating efficiencies and create organizational value."
Bobby received his Bachelor's from the State University of New York, Stony Brook, and his MBA from the University of California, Irvine. As well as a second master's in Finance from the City University of New York.
About Americor
Americor provides debt solutions to individuals and families all over the country. Americor is a next-generation finance technology company with a proprietary platform designed to help clients get out of debt. Americor partners with people in need of debt relief to develop strategies to achieve a debt-free lifestyle. To learn more about how Americor can help relieve the burden of debt, please visit the company website at http://www.americor.com.
