NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BoConcept, a global leader of the furniture franchise industry, celebrated the opening of its 300th store in July with a new location in Boston-Dedham, Massachusetts.
"We're very proud to open our 300th store with our franchise partners in Boston, marking another important achievement in our company's global expansion," said Michael Linander, chief retail officer for BoConcept. "In a challenging and rapidly-changing omni-channel retail landscape, BoConcept continues to inspire consumers, offering them extraordinary experiences and services through both our innovative stores and talented interior designers."
The BoConcept Boston-Dedham location features a refreshed, evolved store concept — Store Ekstraordinær — that offers customers an elevated take on the shopping experience, including consultations with expert interior designers, the ability to view and customize items from a vast collection of items and the ability to create a 3D rendering of the space the customer would like to design. The innovative store design, which is the first of its kind on the East Coast, represents just one step toward the brand's goal of providing customers with the best shopping experience possible.
To celebrate the opening, BoConcept Boston-Dedham offered a "Sale Extraordinaire" through August 30, 2021, which includes 15% off all upholstery, sofas, living chairs, dining tables and coffee tables. The store also participated in Massachusetts' "tax free weekend" in August.
"We are thrilled to help the BoConcept brand achieve this important growth milestone," said BoConcept's Boston-Dedham owner, who also owns a store in Newbury and is set to open a third location within the next year. "BoConcept exists to transform living, leisure and workspaces into more extraordinary places, and with its global expansion plan, it aims to do that for many more consumers around the world. At our BoConcept stores, you start a relationship with a design consultant, and they will work with you to make your space exactly what you want it to be."
BoConcept was originally founded in Denmark in 1952 and began franchising in Paris in 1993. Today, with an ambitious opening plan to reach 350 stores by 2023 and over 20 store openings planned for 2021, BoConcept and its franchise partner network aim to accelerate its steady expansion and reinforce its presence in 64 markets around the world.
The Boston-Dedham store is located at 238 Legacy Place Dedham, MA 02026 and can be reached via phone at (617) 588-7777 or email at info@boconcept-legacy.com.
BoConcept is currently looking to expand with franchise partners in major markets across the U.S. To learn more about franchising with BoConcept, visit https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/franchise.
About BoConcept
Since opening its first franchise in Paris in 1993, BoConcept has become a global leader in the design of bold, stylish furniture, boasting 300 locations in 65 countries around the world. Founded in Denmark in 1952, BoConcept differentiates itself by offering premium quality, modern designs that elevate interior spaces to achieve their full potential. The company remains focused on creating functional furniture for the urban consumer through partnerships with the world's leading interior designers. Backed by a proven global concept and strong franchise support system, BoConcept's 15 U.S. locations include a flagship store, which opened in December 2017 on New York City's famed Madison Avenue. For more information please visit http://www.boconcept.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/franchise
