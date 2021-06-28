DEDHAM, Mass., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BoConcept, a global leader of the furniture franchise industry with more than 300 locations in 65 countries, is adding a new location in Dedham, Massachusetts this week. The store will feature a refreshed, evolved store concept that offers customers an elevated take on the shopping experience, including consultations with expert interior designers, the ability to view and customize items from a vast collection of items, and the ability to create a 3D rendering of the space the customer would like to design.
The Dedham BoConcept will be the first of its kind on the East Coast. It will also be the second BoConcept owned and operated by the same owner, who also owns the store in Newbury and is set to open a third location in November.
According to the Dedham location's franchise owner, the store is in a location that receives high foot traffic. "The Dedham store will be at the Legacy Place Shopping Center, a very popular outdoor shopping center," said the owner. "It will also have lululemon, West Elm and Apple as neighbors, which will attract our type of customer — design-oriented, modern and innovative."
Although the Dedham store will introduce a new model to the East Coast, its owner believes the store will ultimately be successful because of its emphasis on attentive, personalized service.
"The new concept has a much less rigid experience," the owner said. "There's no real separation between the customer and the sales team. We adapt to our customers' needs and not the other way around. As soon as you walk in, you get immediate assistance and establish a relationship with your design consultant."
"We also offer a customized approach to making a customer's space fit their specific needs," the owner continued. "The options can be overwhelming, but that's why we offer a level of service that you can't get at any other big-box store. At our BoConcept stores, you start a relationship with a design consultant, and they will work with you to make your space exactly what you want it to be."
The brand is dedicated to providing customers the best shopping experience possible, and this innovative new concept represents just one step toward that goal.
"We have been evolving rapidly over the past year to meet consumer demand," said Steen Knigge, BoConcept's director of U.S. marketing. "We look forward to bringing new and evolved experiences to all of our stores across the globe."
BoConcept was originally founded in Denmark in 1952 and began franchising in Paris in 1993. Today, the brand continues to expand the business and aims to reach 600 stores globally.
The Dedham store will be located at 238 Legacy Place Dedham, MA 02026 and can be reached via phone at (617) 588-7777 or email at info@boconcept-legacy.com.
BoConcept is currently looking to expand with franchise partners in major markets across the U.S.
About BoConcept
Since opening its first franchise in Paris in 1993, BoConcept has become a global leader in the design of bold, stylish furniture, boasting nearly 300 locations in 65 countries around the world. Founded in Denmark in 1952, BoConcept differentiates itself by offering premium quality, modern designs that elevate interior spaces to achieve their full potential. The company remains focused on creating functional furniture for the urban consumer through partnerships with the world's leading interior designers. Backed by a proven global concept and strong franchise support system, BoConcept's 15 U.S. locations include a flagship store, which opened in December 2017 on New York City's famed Madison Avenue. For more information please visit http://www.boconcept.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/franchise
