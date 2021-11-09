Nelcos Distribution Inc. is an exclusive distributor of Bodaq Interior Film

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelcos Distribution Inc., an official distributor of Bodaq Interior Film in North America, is pleased to announce the official reopening of its Ontario office in Toronto.

In line with the goal to expand its services, Nelcos Distribution Inc. is reopening its office in Toronto but at a new location.

The new office will be open for visits at the address – 10 Four Seasons Pl, Etobicoke, ON M9B 6H7, Office 1032. The office will be open from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

To inquire more information about Bodaq Interior Film and office, to set up a meeting or request a free sample, please send an email at info@nelcos.com or call: 647-779-2133; 416-825-9880.

About Nelcos Distribution Inc.

Nelcos Distribution Inc. is an exclusive distributor of Bodaq Interior Film, manufactured by Hyundai L&C corporation, in North America. Nelcos began to grow their business in the North American market in 2019.

For those who are interested in joining this venture to spread the new culture in interior design, there are partnership programs available. To inquire more information about partnership, please email at info@bodaq.com

Nelcos offers a variety of sample kits to experience the product firsthand.

Websites:

- https://nelcos.com/

- https://bodaq.com/

