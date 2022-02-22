MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bodegas Montecillo, one of the pioneering wineries in the D.O.Ca. Rioja, is bringing a taste of Spain to this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival® (February 24 - 27, 2022). In support of the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University, the winery will sponsor a dinner and walkaround tasting that will allow attendees to taste the true Bodegas Montecillo wine style that is steeped in over 150 years of tradition.
Thursday, February 24th (7-10PM ET): Bodegas Montecillo Consumer Dinner
Bodegas Montecillo–led by Winemaker Mercedes García Rupérez–will sponsor a women-empowered consumer dinner, hosted by Chef Antonia Lofaso and Chef Brooke Williamson.
Lofaso, who is making her highly anticipated SOBEWFF® dinner debut, will be sharing the kitchen with Top Chef winner and fellow SOBEWFF® first-timer Brooke Williamson, also known as the youngest female chef to cook at the James Beard House. Together, they'll curate a marvelous menu filled with the vast and varied flavors that will pair with four exclusive wines from Bodegas Montecillo including:
- Bodegas Montecillo Singladuras Albariño D.O. Rías Baixas 2020
- Bodegas Montecillo Rioja D.O.Ca. Edición Limitada 2012
- Bodegas Montecillo Rioja Rosé D.O.Ca. Rioja 2019
- Bodegas Montecillo Rioja Reserva D.O.Ca. Rioja 2013
Sunday, February 27th (5:30-8:30PM ET): Goya Foods' Swine & Wine, hosted by Robert Irvine & Fernando Desa
The bright and vivacious Latin culture will be celebrated at the Biltmore Hotel, highlighting the culture's rich cuisine and delicious libations. Co-hosted by Chef and Cookbook Author Robert Irvine and Goya Executive Chef Fernando Desa, attendees will be able to sample everything from succulent pork dishes to cocktails and three Bodegas Montecillo wines including:
- Bodegas Montecillo Singladuras Albariño D.O. Rías Baixas2020
- Bodegas Montecillo Rioja Rosé D.O.Ca. Rioja 2019
- Bodegas Montecillo Rioja Reserva D.O.Ca. Rioja 2013
The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) is a national, star-studded, four-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world's most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities.
All net proceeds from the Festival benefit the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.
About Bodegas Montecillo
Bodegas Montecillo was founded in 1870 in Fuenmayor, one of the towns with the longest history and tradition in the Rioja Alta. Bodegas Montecillo crafts quality wines with a unique personality, through their state-of-the-art location and the selection of the best raw materials, to deliver age-worthy wines. Today, it symbolizes the philosophy of the winery: a vocation and a character, stemming from the origin and foundation of what is found in the vines. Bodegas Montecillo manages to be coherent and offers consistent quality year after year, thanks to the rigorous selection of grapes, deep experience of aging in barrels and bottles resulting in wines that stand out for their elegance, complexity and balance.
