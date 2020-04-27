DULUTH, Ga., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health announced today the appointment of Randolph Legg as the new Head of U.S. Commercial Business.
Legg moved into the role just as the COVID-19 pandemic altered the rhythms of everyday life for all, including veterinarians, livestock producers and others who focus on animal health.
"Taking on such a key role amid an unfolding health crisis is not something I ever anticipated," he said. "My colleagues continue to impress me with their passion for enhancing the well-being of animals and the people who care for them."
The scope of the pandemic came into sharper focus just as Legg settled into his new role. It quickly became the lens through which he views the business. Boehringer Ingelheim has implemented work-from-home guidelines for hundreds of field employees nationwide, and Legg has worked to help ensure reliable commercial availability of the company's products.
Legg also has overseen the expansion of PetPro Connect™, a digital platform that helps keep animals and their caregivers healthy by linking veterinarians and pet owners through telemedicine and other features. Boehringer Ingelheim made PetPro Connect™ available at no cost to pet veterinarians around the U.S in mid-March in response to the effect of social distancing on clinic visits.
"From conducting virtual visits with veterinarians and livestock producers to working around the clock to help veterinarians deliver telemedicine with PetPro Connect™, our employees have impressed me with their agility and focus on helping customers," he said.
Legg will lead commercial strategy and execution for teams that help protect and treat pets, horses and livestock in the U.S., the company's largest animal health market.
"Randolph knows that the lives of people and animals are connected in deep and complex ways, and that when animals are healthier, people are, too," said Everett Hoekstra, President of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. "We're fortunate to have a leader who has such a deep understanding of our commitment to nurturing the connection that people and animals share."
Legg most recently served as the Head of U.S. Pet Vet Business at Boehringer Ingelheim. He has held various sales and commercial operations positions in the company's Human Pharmaceutical division during 25 years with the company.
"We know that the bond between pets and their owners can bring lifelong health benefits to both," Legg said. "We also know that farmers count on us to support them in raising and caring for animals in a healthy, sustainable and financially viable way, and that consumers want to be confident about the food they eat.
"I look forward to leading a commercial organization dedicated to serving pets and livestock and the people who care for them," Legg said.
