CHICAGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2020.

"Our commercial airplane deliveries in the second quarter reflect the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our operations that included a shutdown of our commercial airplane production for several weeks. We have and will continue to work with our customers on specific timing and adjustment to deliveries," said Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations, chief financial officer and interim leader of Communications. "We continue to closely monitor the commercial marketplace by staying very engaged with our customers around the globe to fully understand short term and long term requirements. All of this is informing current and future production rates and any further adjustments as needed to balance supply and demand going forward. The diversity of our portfolio including our government services, defense and space programs will continue to provide some stability as we navigate through the pandemic and rebuild stronger on the other side."

Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:


Major Programs

2nd Quarter
2020


Year-to-
Date 2020








Commercial Airplanes Programs






737

4


9



747

1


1



767

4


14



777

4


10



787

7


36


Total

20


70








Defense, Space & Security Programs






AH-64 Apache (New)

9


11



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

18


32



C-40A




CH-47 Chinook (New)

6


15



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)


1



F-15 Models

3


3



F/A-18 Models

4


9



KC-46 Tanker

1


6



P-8 Models

3


6



Commercial and Civil Satellites




Military Satellites









Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:
Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)
Bradley Akubuiro media@boeing.com (Communications)

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.