COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Penguin, a rapidly growing commercial insurance technology provider, has strengthened its insurance exchange offerings by integrating Workers' Compensation insurance coverage from AmTrust Financial (AmTrust) on the Bold Penguin exchange platform.
"As the largest commercial insurance exchange, we're laser-focused on connecting agents and carriers in record time," said Ilya Bodner, Founder and CEO of Bold Penguin. "Our integration with AmTrust will strengthen our Workers' Compensation offerings for our platform users. The speed at which AmTrust executed has truly been remarkable."
One of the industry's leading Workers' Compensation insurers, AmTrust offers a wide range of coverage options for more than 350 business classes. The company's newly launched integration with Bold Penguin allows more agents and brokers to access this critical coverage.
"Bold Penguin is a partner who truly shares our commitment to innovation in small business insurance," said Chris Foy, EVP & Head of North American Commercial for AmTrust. "The industry is evolving at a rapid pace and AmTrust is excited to provide independent agents with custom coverage options and AmTrust products through the Bold Penguin platform."
About Bold Penguin
Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide, and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.
About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.
AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com
