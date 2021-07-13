TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, announced today that its ClearAngel program is extending $10,000 funding to BOLD Swim, swimwear designed for fit, comfort and inclusiveness that empowers women for life in and out of the water.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 250 companies since its February 2021 launch.
Spurred by a desire to see more inclusivity and diversity in swimwear, founder Tiffany Asamoah established BOLD Swim to tackle the issue that all swimwear isn't created equal. Tiffany also emphasizes the importance of sustainability by partnering with various environmental charities, using a special polyamide yarn fabric that biodegrades in five years, and recycling and donating spare fabric.
Having recently launched a new collection, Tiffany looks forward to applying the ClearAngel funding to new growth channels via an aggressive marketing campaign and product development.
"Funding BOLD Swim and its mission to promote inclusivity and diversity in the swimwear industry represents an exciting opportunity for ClearAngel," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "Tiffany's combination of design, mission and sustainability embodies the best spirit of a modern apparel industry founder. We're particularly proud that our unique, data-driven approach to funding and resource access will empower this BIPOC woman-owned brand to expand."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, BOLD Swim will also get access to a network of over 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"I started BOLD Swim out of the need for size-inclusive swimwear and the belief that diversity goes beyond the moment," said Tiffany, "I want people who wear the collection to feel confident and empowered, and with ClearAngel's support, more people can have that experience."
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
To learn more about BOLD Swim and explore their various swimwear offerings, visit http://www.boldswim.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
