VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced it has executed an option agreement with an undisclosed publicly traded company for exclusive rights to BOLD-100 in South Korea. BOLD-100 is a first-in-class anti-resistance ruthenium-based small molecule drug which selectively inhibits stress-induced upregulation of GRP78 – an important resistance, survival and proliferation pathway common across cancers. Under the terms of the agreement, Bold Therapeutics and its new partner will collaborate on Bold Therapeutics' upcoming Phase 1b / 2a adaptive trial in gastric, pancreatic, colorectal and bile duct (cholangiocarinoma) cancers – and explore the potential development of BOLD-100 in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
"I am pleased to partner with one of the fastest growing and most successful pharmaceutical companies in South Korea on the development of BOLD-100. This collaboration allows us to leverage our partner's significant oncology development and commercialization expertise in South Korea to accelerate development of BOLD-100," stated E. Russell McAllister, CEO of Bold Therapeutics. "Under this collaboration, we expect to both add clinical sites in South Korea to our planned Phase 1b / 2a adaptive trial by early 2021, potentially accelerating enrollment and the resulting timing of interim efficacy data, as well as add triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), an indication where our partner has significant expertise, as a potential development indication – the first of many win-win partnerships."
Jim Pankovich, EVP of Clinical Development at Bold Therapeutics, added, "The quality of clinical data from South Korea is viewed favorably throughout the world. This promising partnership speaks to BOLD-100's remarkable potential and allows us to generate data in an Asian population earlier than would otherwise have been possible. I look forward to working with our new clinical and regulatory colleagues in the coming weeks."
Contact:
E. Russell McAllister, CEO, Bold Therapeutics, Inc.
240588@email4pr.com
(604) 262-9899