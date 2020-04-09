REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) platform technology to harness the power of the immune system to treat cancer, today announced the appointment of Edith Perez, M.D., as chief medical officer.
An internationally recognized translational researcher and cancer specialist, Dr. Perez has extensive experience in medical leadership with oncology drug development, translational clinical trials, biomarkers and precision medicine. Throughout her career, Dr. Perez has developed a wide range of clinical trials exploring the use of new therapeutic agents for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer. She has authored more than 400 peer-reviewed articles and is invited frequently to lecture at national and international meetings. In addition to her work in industry, Dr. Perez has held positions within AACR, ASCO and the NCI.
"With our first Boltbody™ therapeutic program in clinical development, Edith's contributions as a member of our senior leadership team will have an immediate impact," said Randall Schatzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Bolt. "This is one of the most important additions to our company at a time that we are ramping up all of our drug development activities. Bolt is one of the most advanced companies that is focused on the emerging area of ISACs. Edith brings to us the relevant experience and insights to enable us to maintain our leadership position while driving forward clinical development of myeloid-based cancer therapeutics."
Dr. Perez commented, "Bolt's technology platform has broad promise for the future of cancer therapies and could help a wide range of patients who have limited treatment options with current immuno-oncology therapeutics. I look forward to leading Bolt's team in clinical development and strategy. Leveraging Bolt's unique platform, we will address the unmet need to expand and improve targeted therapies, starting with BDC-1001 in solid tumors that express HER2 and are refractory to or ineligible for current HER2-targeting treatments. Our expanded strategy includes the development of Boltbody™ ISACs for other oncolytic targets, as well as in additional therapeutic indications."
Dr. Perez will maintain a clinical affiliation as Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic and director of the Mayo Clinic Breast Cancer Translational Genomics Program, where she has practiced for two decades. Prior to joining Bolt, Dr. Perez was the vice president and head of the BioOncology-U.S. medical affairs unit at Genentech for three years. She earned her medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in San Juan and completed her residency in internal medicine at the Loma Linda University Medical Center in California. In addition, she completed her fellowship training at the University of California, Davis. Dr. Perez is board certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics' Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) Platform Technology
The Boltbody™ platform consists of Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISAC) that harness the ability of innate immune agonists to convert cold tumors into immunologically hot tumors thereby illuminating tumors to the immune system and allowing them to be invaded by tumor killing cells. Boltbody™ ISACs have demonstrated the ability to eliminate tumors following systemic administration in preclinical models and have also led to the development of immunological memory, which is predicted to translate into more durable clinical responses for patients. The company's first Boltbody™ to enter clinical development, BDC-1001, is currently being evaluated in patients with HER2-expressed solid tumors.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs), a new class of immuno-oncology therapeutics that have eliminated tumors following systemic administration in preclinical studies and results in the development of immunological memory, which may lead to more durable clinical responses for patients. Bolt's platform technology is applicable to a broad spectrum of antibodies targeting tumor antigens expressed on all types of cancer, including patients who are refractory to the current generation of checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded by Dr. Ed Engleman, and its platform is based on technology exclusively licensed from Stanford University. The company is financed by world-class investors including Novo Holdings, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Vivo Capital and Nan Fung Life Sciences. For more information about Bolt Biotherapeutics, please visit www.boltbio.com.
