NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BondIT, an independent portfolio construction technology provider for fixed income, today announced that Bob Guzman and Dan Taylor have joined as Head of Asset Management and Head of Client Solutions, respectively. They will join Andrew Merrill, Head of North America, in the New York office, and will report to Etai Ravid, CEO, in these newly created roles.
Since its product launch in 2018, BondIT has grown to support leading fixed income asset managers, with 35 employees worldwide. BondIT's scalable portfolio construction platform is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and professional services. The platform fulfills the demands of portfolio managers (PMs) at large institutions for intuitive and efficient portfolio construction and analysis technology that mirrors the PM workflow, as well as the financial advisor's demand for fixed income portfolio proposal generation that both simplifies and elevates advisor/client engagement around fixed income.
Bob Guzman joins BondIT from Blackrock, where he was Global Head of Risk Governance and Performance Oversight for the Client Solutions group. Before Blackrock, Guzman served as Global Head of Pension Risk Management at UBS Global Asset Management in New York and Chicago, and as Global Head of Liability-Driven Investing and Global Head of Derivatives at Aberdeen Asset Management in London (now Aberdeen Standard). In his new role as Head of Asset Management for BondIT, Guzman will oversee product strategy and development.
Dan Taylor joins from Aberdeen Standard Investments, where he was a longtime senior fixed income portfolio manager responsible for the structured credit sectors of institutional client portfolios. He later managed the team responsible for innovating product strategy and solutions across all public and private asset classes in the Americas. As Head of Client Solutions for BondIT, Taylor will work with portfolio management and advisory clients to translate their workflow requirements into product design enhancements.
"We are delighted to welcome Bob and Dan to the BondIT team," said Etai Ravid, CEO of BondIT. "We are in the disruption era, and industry leaders are taking note. Bob and Dan's move from Blackrock and Aberdeen join our most recent hires Adrian Dixon, the former Chief Information Officer of FIIG Securities and BondIT's current Head of Markets, as well as Andrew Merrill, BondIT's Head of North America, who joined us from JP Morgan. The incredible talent that we are attracting to our team is a testament to our technology, the hard work of our employees, as well as the growing industry demand for new players in the fixed income portfolio technology sector that we are fulfilling."
BondIT is an independent portfolio construction technology provider for fixed income. Empowering today's portfolio manager and financial advisor, BondIT's scalable technology platform leverages machine learning and data science techniques to provide optimized portfolios and analysis without sacrificing flexibility. The platform allows for the seamless onboarding of internal models as well as downstream connectivity to existing portfolio management and trading systems. Further, BondIT is privately owned and data-agnostic, paving the way for financial institutions of all sizes to integrate via API's and power their investment technologies. For more information, please visit www.bonditglobal.com.
