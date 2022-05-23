(PRNewsfoto/Booking Holdings Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Booking Holdings Inc.)

 By Booking Holdings

NORWALK, Conn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel and Financial Officer David Goulden will be speaking at Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on June 2nd at 10:50 am ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 90 days. 

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-attend-the-cowen-50th-annual-technology-media--telecom-conference-301552990.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.