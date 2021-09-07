SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Booksy, the world-leading appointment booking platform and marketplace for service providers with tools such as calendar & appointments business management capabilities, payment processing, marketing tools, no show protection, and a responsive platform, announced it acquired Genbook, the leading online appointment scheduling and business management solution for small business entrepreneurs in the grooming and wellness industry. This marks Booksy's fourth acquisition in the last three years, which will enable merchants to access integrations that Genbook, the pioneer of the booking app space for groomers and wellness providers, provides and will connect consumers with thousands of providers in the US market.
Since 2018, Booksy has acquired four providers: Europe-based companies Lavito and Versum, and US-based former rival, GoPanache. This merger will drive Booksy's continued growth and highlights its commitment to providing merchants and consumers alike a best-in-class technology. In the coming months, Genbook service providers will be invited over to the Booksy platform.
"We are excited to join forces with one of the first companies in this space," said Stefan Batory, Booksy co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Booksy. "While we have more than doubled our user-base with organic growth, we look forward to catapulting our continued momentum through other acquisitions that closely align with our business goals. With Genbook, we will put more consumers in salon providers' chairs. This merger will give customers what they want and grow small businesses across the beauty industry."
"We are thrilled to partner with the fastest growing app in the space and the number one app in the App Store," said Philipp Liver, CEO at Genbook. "We are looking forward to offer our customer base Booksy's product portfolio to meet our customers' ever-growing needs."
###
About Booksy
Booksy is the world-leading appointment booking platform and marketplace for service providers with tools such as calendar & appointments business management capabilities, payment processing, marketing tools, no show protection, and a responsive platform. Providers leverage Booksy to manage bookings and payments for its customer base. Consumers can book themselves an appointment and cancel, amend and pay for it for a variety of services on the Booksy platform across the globe. To learn more, visit: https://booksy.com/en-us. Follow us on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter.
About Genbook
Genbook's simple and affordable cloud-based scheduling solution is everything small business entrepreneurs need to help organise and manage their grooming or wellness business. Genbook takes care of online distractions, allowing entrepreneurs to focus their efforts on what they value most — building a better business experience.
Since 2006, Genbook has helped over 22,000 small businesses in the personal service, grooming and wellness industry bring joy to their clients.
Genbook is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with an office in Los Angeles, USA.
Media Contact
Sarah Fraser, PR Hacker, +1 (650) 743-0660, sarah.fraser@topagency.com
SOURCE Booksy