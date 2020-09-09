BendPak, a global leader in car lifts and automotive service equipment, is building a new 70,000-square-foot warehouse next door to the 100,000-square-foot distribution center it opened near Mobile, Alabama, earlier this year. The facility is being expanded to further serve customers on the East Coast with shorter lead times for BendPak, Ranger, QuickJack, Autostacker, GrandPrix, JackPack, MaxJax and Dannmar lifts and garage equipment. The company is also expanding its California HQ this month.