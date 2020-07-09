SAN MATEO, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster, the #1 same-day fuel delivery service, announced today it has expanded to Washington, D.C. The expansion comes as essential services experience a significant increase in the need for contactless, clean mobile fuel on-demand (MFOD) to meet pandemic requests.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Booster has experienced a 25 percent surge in fuel delivered to essential services, such as parcel delivery and logistics, food delivery and distribution, construction, and cleaning companies. Each of Booster's fuel deliveries is more environmentally friendly than conventional fueling, reducing vehicle miles traveled and the associated CO2 emissions. Additionally, the company's nimble approach to the supply chain eliminates the need for underground fuel storage tanks and the threat to water supplies in the communities they serve.
"We are thrilled to establish an East Coast presence and launch operations in our nation's capital," said Frank Mycroft, Founder and CEO, Booster Fuels. "Given today's state of affairs, mobile fuel on-demand has become even more essential for getting goods into the hands of people who need them most."
D.C. is the most recent government permitting mobile fueling as the service grows in popularity. Earlier this year, mobile fueling permits and ordinances were passed by state governments in Maryland, Texas, and Washington as states rethink the future of cities and the innovative role MFOD plays. Booster helps cities eliminate the need to plan for gas stations and the environmental hazards and road congestion they bring.
Booster has been working with local regulators and fire departments to provide its mobile fueling service, often exceeding requirements for environmental quality and safety. The company has secured all the required permits and regulatory licenses to deliver gas and diesel in D.C. and Maryland.
Booster launches in D.C. with several new, local customers including Falcon Transport, Dutch Mill Catering, Reston Limousine, and Shorb Landscaping. With six local Booster employees, this office marks the company's seventh major market following recent expansion to Dallas, Austin, Nashville, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. In total, Booster has received permits to operate in more than 50 cities or counties across the U.S.
"We're proud to support essential services and create good jobs by bringing contactless fueling to D.C and Maryland," said Jordan Valdés, Booster's D.C.-based director of Public Affairs. "Our trained Service Professionals are committed to a level of service, safety, and transparency that sets a new standard in gas and diesel delivery."
Booster's fleet is made up of proprietary carbon-neutral purple mini tankers. Each mini-tanker fits in a regular-sized parking space and provides 100 percent contactless service. To date, the company has delivered more than 30 million gallons of fuel and works with more than 500 fleet customers across the U.S.
About Booster Fuels
Booster is the leading same-day fuel delivery service focused on reinventing the way energy is delivered. The company established the category and has reimagined traditional energy supply chain logistics to bring gas stations directly to fleets and consumers, preventing 1.4 pounds of CO2 with each boost delivered.
Booster has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain LP, Total Ventures and Vulcan Capital. For more information, visit www.trybooster.com.
