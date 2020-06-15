IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their official private equity firm announcement, Bootstrap Ventures began their first strategic investment. After reviewing the opportunity, executive team, and capabilities of Perpetual Media (the parent company of Perpetual TV™), Founder Dennis Rogers recognized the ability Perpetual Media has to disrupt the marketing space. Positioned to create a new wave of highly intuitive advertising opportunities, the company has scaled globally across 6 continents and has developed a niche for automated and efficient advertising. The company is led by Co-Founder and CEO Brandon Wilton who is technology entrepreneur, COO and CMO Eric Elder who has over 25 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies, and CTO Branko Rodic who has over 20 years of experience in ad tech, gaming, ecommerce and mobile payments. Perpetual Media has distribution in place with affiliates such as Fitbox, Morongo Casino, Winstar Casino, The Chickasaw Nation and Alliance ATM Advertising. They also have implemented strategic partnerships with AT&T and Scientific Games, positioning Perpetual Media for a hyper growth phase. Additionally, they have agreements with programmatic demand partners such as VIANT, Vistar Media, Newsy, and FreeWheel. To learn more, visit Perpetual TV.
"Bootstrap Ventures is now invested in the future development of Perpetual Media / Perpetual TV™ and is taking steps to ensure their robust platform can thrive." –Dennis Rogers, Founder Bootstrap Ventures
About Bootstrap Ventures:
Bootstrap Ventures is a boutique, private equity firm with office locations in Irvine, California and Dallas, Texas. As a firm, Bootstrap Ventures is diversified in virtually all industries, however they specialize in energy and mineral rights. Their philosophy surrounds investing in hard assets that are known to withstand the test of time, providing investors with secure returns. They have created an investing niche in the underexposed area of Water Rights and are passionate about seeing this vertical thrive. Founder Dennis Rogers and investment advisor Hunter Ross Fedden have become thought leaders in the modern age of investing and are committed to upholding the gold standard of excellence in all of their endeavors.
