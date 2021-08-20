SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 (the quarter ended June 30, 2021).
Fiscal Q1 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB321.8 million (US$49.8 million), an increase of 35.0% from RMB238.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- Net loss was RMB37.4 million (US$5.8 million), compared to net loss of RMB42.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- Adjusted net loss was RMB31.5 million (US$4.9 million), compared to adjusted net loss of RMB44.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- EBITDA[1] was a loss of RMB35.6 million (US$5.5 million), compared to a loss of RMB35.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- Total GMV[2] was RMB792.1 million (US$122.7 million), an increase of 42.9% from RMB554.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- Active buyers were 1.6 million, an increase of 27.9% from 1.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
[1] EBITDA refers to net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses, but including all the professional expenses in relation to initial public offering in the fiscal year of 2021. EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measurement. Please refer to "Non-GAAP financial measurement".
[2] GMV refers to gross merchandise volume, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed with us and sold through distribution model or drop shipping model where we act as a principal in the transaction regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts. The total GMV amount (i) includes GMV of products sold by Xingmu, (ii) excludes products sold through consignment model and (iii) excludes the value of services offered by us. GMV is subject to future adjustments (such as refunds) and represents only one measure of the Company's performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of our financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.
CEO & CFO Quote
Mr. Hao Liang, Boqii's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We delivered another strong quarter of solid financial and operational results. Our relentless focus to expand and optimize our portfolio offerings powered solid topline growth and user engagement. GMV continued to see strong growth, with 42.9% year over year increase to RMB792.1 million. Total active buyers increased by 27.9% to 1.6 million, with 11.7% year-over-year growth in average spending per user. We are excited to see this continuous momentum of user development and remain committed to bringing in more buyers and retaining existing ones while growing their average spending over time."
Ms. Yingzhi (Lisa) Tang, Boqii's Co-Founder, Co-CEO and CFO commented: "Our strong user growth continued to fuel topline expansion. In this quarter, total revenues grew 35.0% year over year to RMB321.8 million, with an exceptional revenue growth of nearly 20 times year over year from online marketing and information services and other revenue. Meanwhile, in addition to our topline growth, this quarter, our adjusted net loss narrowed down to RMB31.5 million, compared to adjusted net loss of RMB44.4 million in the same period last year, showing improving operational efficiency. Looking ahead, we are committed to execute on our growth strategies with a focus on quality and improved monetization capability, which we believe will bring long-term value to both our users and shareholders."
Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB321.8 million (US$49.8 million), representing an increase of 35.0% from RMB238.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to the continued organic growth of our business.
Revenues
Three Months Ended June 30
%
2021
2020
change
RMB
RMB
YoY
Product sales
311.5
237.9
30.9
• Boqii Mall
108.3
89.8
20.5
• Third party e-commerce platforms
203.2
148.1
37.2
Online marketing and information services and other revenue
10.3
0.5
1,944.2
Total
321.8
238.4
35.0
Gross profit was RMB56.4 million (US$8.7 million), an increase of 30.3% from RMB43.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Gross margin was 17.5%, compared with 18.1% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the increased e-commerce promotions during the 618 Shopping Festival resulting in lower price points.
Operating expenses were RMB97.9 million, an increase of 14.6% from RMB85.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 30.4%, down from 35.8% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- Fulfillment Expenses were RMB32.9 million, a decrease of 2.2% from RMB33.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 10.2%, down from 14.1% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) the improved utilization of warehouses by adjusting inventory mix; (ii) more cost-efficient China warehouse relocations; and (iii) lower delivery service prices through renegotiation with third-party delivery service providers.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB45.5 million, an increase of 30.2% from RMB34.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to: (i) the increased personnel expense of RMB3.2 million and increased advertising fee of RMB4.1 million which was in line with our revenue growth, and (ii) the increased share-based compensation expense of RMB1.3 million. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 14.1%, down from 14.7% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB19.6 million, an increase of 16.0% from RMB16.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increased share-based compensation expense of RMB4.7 million, partially offset by the reduced professional expense of RMB2.2 million with the Company's initial public offering in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 6.1%, down from 7.1% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Operating loss was RMB41.5 million (US$6.4 million), compared to RMB42.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
EBITDA was a loss of RMB35.6 million (US$5.5 million), compared to a loss of RMB35.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Net loss was RMB37.4 million (US$5.8 million), compared to net loss of RMB42.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Adjusted net loss was RMB31.5 million (US$4.9 million), compared to adjusted net loss of RMB44.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Diluted net loss per share was RMB0.52 (US$0.08), compared to diluted net loss per share of RMB4.06 in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB415.7 million (US$64.4 million), compared to RMB460.8 million as of March 31, 2021.
Conference Call
Boqii's management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 AM on Friday, August 20, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Friday, August 20, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).
To join the conference, please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using below numbers.
Phone Number
International
1-412-317-6061
United States
1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong
852 800 963-976
Mainland China
86 4001-206115
Passcode
7711990
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 27, 2021.
Phone Number
International
1-412-317-0088
United States
1-877-344-7529
Replay Access Code
10159611
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.boqii.com/.
About Boqii Holding Limited
Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) adjusted net loss as net loss excluding fair value change of derivative liabilities and share-based compensation expenses, (ii) adjusted net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues, (iii) EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses, (iv) EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. The Company believes adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, EBITDA and EBITDA margin enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results." The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2021 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
BOQII HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
As of
As of
As of
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
292,237
287,060
44,460
Short-term investments
168,546
128,678
19,930
Accounts receivable, net
45,732
74,277
11,504
Inventories, net
91,551
105,809
16,388
Prepayments and other current assets
85,261
74,613
11,556
Amounts due from related parties
11,465
34,294
5,311
Total current assets
694,792
704,731
109,149
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
8,386
8,338
1,291
Intangible assets
29,537
28,540
4,420
Operating lease right-of-use assets
29,234
32,805
5,081
Long-term investments
74,330
79,232
12,271
Goodwill
40,184
40,684
6,301
Other non-current asset
4,111
4,024
624
Total non-current assets
185,782
193,623
29,988
Total assets
880,574
898,354
139,137
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
85,566
103,332
16,004
Accounts payable
71,848
114,384
17,716
Salary and welfare payable
6,309
4,860
753
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
30,055
30,096
4,661
Amounts due to related parties, current
910
10,178
1,577
Contract liabilities
3,866
3,474
538
Operating lease liabilities, current
8,063
9,639
1,493
Derivative liabilities
9,996
10,125
1,568
Total current liabilities
216,613
286,088
44,310
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
8,958
8,711
1,349
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
19,997
21,891
3,390
Long-term borrowings
68,075
49,674
7,693
Other debts, non-current
433,292
365,256
56,571
Total non-current liabilities
530,322
445,532
69,003
Total liabilities
746,935
731,620
113,313
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable non-controlling interests
5,946
6,086
943
Total mezzanine equity
5,946
6,086
943
Stockholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; 129,500,000 shares authorized,
364
365
56
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized,
82
82
13
Additional paid-in capital
3,272,612
3,279,409
507,916
Statutory reserves
3,047
3,117
483
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(20,172)
(28,884)
(4,474)
Accumulated deficit
(2,759,882)
(2,794,987)
(432,888)
Receivable for issuance of ordinary shares
(413,377)
(343,068)
(53,135)
Total Boqii Holding Limited shareholders' equity
82,674
116,034
17,971
Non-controlling interests
45,019
44,614
6,910
Total shareholders' equity
127,693
160,648
24,881
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
880,574
898,354
139,137
Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.4566
BOQII HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Product sales
237,932
311,493
48,244
Online marketing and information services and other revenue
506
10,353
1,604
Total revenues
238,438
321,846
49,848
Total cost of revenue
(195,168)
(265,465)
(41,115)
Gross profit
43,270
56,381
8,733
Operating expenses:
Fulfillment expenses
(33,632)
(32,887)
(5,094)
Sales and marketing expenses
(34,944)
(45,485)
(7,045)
General and administrative expenses
(16,868)
(19,571)
(3,031)
Other income, net
47
12
2
Loss from operations
(42,127)
(41,550)
(6,435)
Interest income
1,716
5,187
803
Interest expense
(7,143)
(6,062)
(939)
Other gain, net
2,897
3,128
484
Fair value change of derivative liabilities
2,106
162
25
Loss before income tax expenses
(42,551)
(39,135)
(6,062)
Income taxes expenses
309
1,009
156
Share of results of equity investees
(57)
766
119
Net loss
(42,299)
(37,360)
(5,787)
Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to the non-controlling
279
(2,467)
(382)
Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited
(42,578)
(34,893)
(5,405)
Less: Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to
(35,137)
-
-
Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to
-
(140)
(22)
Less: Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders
(12,547)
-
-
Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited's ordinary
(90,262)
(35,033)
(5,427)
Net loss
(42,299)
(37,360)
(5,787)
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
(801)
(8,712)
(1,349)
Unrealized securities holding gains
1,195
-
-
Total comprehensive loss
(41,905)
(46,072)
(7,136)
Less: Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-
279
(2,467)
(382)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Boqii Holding
(42,184)
(43,605)
(6,754)
Net loss per share attributable to Boqii Holding Limited's
— basic
(4.06)
(0.52)
(0.08)
— diluted
(4.06)
(0.52)
(0.08)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
— basic
22,238,454
67,640,952
67,640,952
— diluted
22,238,454
67,640,952
67,640,952
Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of
Boqii Holding Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
Net loss
(42,299)
(37,360)
Fair value change of derivative liabilities
(2,106)
(162)
Share-based compensation
-
5,986
Adjusted Net Loss
(44,405)
(31,536)
Adjusted Net Loss Margin
(18.6%)
(9.8%)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
Net loss
(42,299)
(37,360)
Income tax expenses
(309)
(1,009)
Interest expenses
7,143
6,062
Interest income
(1,716)
(5,187)
Depreciation and amortization
1,750
1,928
EBITDA
(35,431)
(35,566)
EBITDA Margin
(14.9%)
(11.1%)
