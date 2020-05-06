AUBURN HILLS, Mich. and LONDON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) and Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) today announced that the companies have amended certain terms of the definitive transaction agreement they originally entered into on January 28, 2020 under which BorgWarner will acquire Delphi Technologies in an all-stock transaction. The amendment represents a resolution to BorgWarner's previously stated assertion that Delphi Technologies materially breached the definitive transaction agreement by drawing down on its full $500 million revolving credit facility, which Delphi Technologies disputed on the basis that BorgWarner unreasonably withheld and conditioned its consent.
Under the terms of the amendment, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, BorgWarner consents to Delphi Technologies' recent draw down of its revolver. The amended transaction agreement also provides for new closing conditions requiring that, at the time of the transaction closing, the total amount of Delphi Technologies' outstanding revolver borrowings do not exceed $225 million, and net of its cash balances, do not exceed $115 million, and its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio does not exceed a specified threshold. As part of resolving the dispute, the parties have also agreed to a revised exchange ratio pursuant to which Delphi Technologies' shareholders will receive 0.4307 shares of BorgWarner common stock for each Delphi Technologies share. This represents a 5% reduction in the exchange ratio relative to the exchange ratio contained in the original agreement. In accordance with the amended terms, current BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies shareholders would own approximately 85% and 15%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of the combined company following completion of the transaction. All other terms and conditions of the original definitive transaction agreement remain substantially the same.
BorgWarner does not believe the revised exchange ratio or the potential for additional indebtedness at Delphi Technologies at the closing materially alters its views on the expected leverage ratio or the financial outlook of the combined company. BorgWarner intends to provide an update on the overall financial profile and outlook for the combined company at or around the time of closing.
The integration planning teams continue to work diligently toward the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2020, subject to the approval by Delphi Technologies' shareholders, receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions.
Advisors
BofA Securities and Rockefeller Financial LLC acted as financial advisors to BorgWarner, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as its legal advisor. Goldman Sachs International acted as financial advisor to Delphi Technologies, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as its legal advisor.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.
About Delphi Technologies
Delphi Technologies is a global provider of propulsion technologies that make vehicles drive cleaner, better and further. It offers pioneering solutions for internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Delphi Technologies builds on its Original Equipment expertise to provide leading service solutions for the aftermarket. Headquartered in London (UK), the company operates technical centers, manufacturing sites, customer support service centers in 24 countries and employs more than 21,000 people around the world. Visit www.delphi.com to learn more.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is being made in respect of the proposed acquisition of Delphi Technologies by BorgWarner. This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. In particular, this communication is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements. Any securities issued in the proposed transaction are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act.
Participants in the Solicitation
Delphi Technologies, BorgWarner and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed "participants" in the solicitation of proxies from Delphi Technologies shareholders in respect of the proposed transaction. Information regarding the foregoing persons, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the preliminary proxy statement filed on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2020 (the "preliminary proxy statement") and will be set forth in a definitive proxy statement and any other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC. You can find information about Delphi Technologies' directors and executive officers in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A on March 15, 2019. You can find information about BorgWarner's directors and executive officers in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A on March 20, 2020.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication may be deemed solicitation material in respect of the proposed transaction. In connection with the proposed transaction, Delphi Technologies filed with the SEC the preliminary proxy statement, and Delphi Technologies will file with the SEC and furnish to its shareholders a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and other relevant documents. This communication does not constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval. Before making any voting decision, Delphi Technologies' shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement and any other relevant documents filed or to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction or incorporated by reference in the proxy statement carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they contain or will contain important information about the proposed transaction and the parties to the proposed transaction.
Investors are able to obtain free of charge the preliminary proxy statement, the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC (when available) at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, the preliminary proxy statement, the definitive proxy statement and Delphi Technologies' and BorgWarner's respective annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to section 13(a) or 15(d) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are available free of charge through Delphi Technologies' and BorgWarner's websites at www.delphi.com and www.borgwarner.com, respectively, as soon as reasonably practicable after they are electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that reflect, when made, Delphi Technologies' or BorgWarner's respective current views with respect to future events, including the proposed transaction, and financial performance or that are based on their respective management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections, including with respect to the combined company following the proposed transaction, if completed. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Delphi Technologies' or BorgWarner's respective operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of Delphi Technologies or BorgWarner to be materially different from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Delphi Technologies' or BorgWarner's respective strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "designed," "effect," "evaluates," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "pursue," "seek," "target," "when," "will," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," the negatives thereof and other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the proposed transaction will not be pursued; failure to obtain necessary shareholder approvals, regulatory approvals or required financing or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction; adverse effects on the market price of Delphi Technologies' ordinary shares or BorgWarner's shares of common stock and on Delphi Technologies' or BorgWarner's operating results because of a failure to complete the proposed transaction; failure to realize the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; failure to promptly and effectively integrate Delphi Technologies' businesses; negative effects relating to the announcement of the proposed transaction or any further announcements relating to the proposed transaction or the consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of Delphi Technologies' ordinary shares or BorgWarner's shares of common stock; significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; potential litigation associated with the proposed transaction; general economic and business conditions that affect the combined company following the consummation of the proposed transaction; changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; changes in tax laws, regulations, rates and policies; future business acquisitions or disposals; competitive developments; and the timing and occurrence (or non-occurrence) of other events or circumstances that may be beyond Delphi Technologies' or BorgWarner's control.
For additional information about these and other factors, see the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in Delphi Technologies' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" filed on February 13, 2020, and the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in BorgWarner's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" on February 13, 2020.
Delphi Technologies' and BorgWarner's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or as of the date they are made. Delphi Technologies and BorgWarner each disclaim any intent or obligation to update or revise any "forward looking statement" made in this communication to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as may be required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Delphi Technologies, BorgWarner or their respective directors, executive officers or any person acting on behalf of any of them are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph.
General
The release, publication or distribution of this communication in or into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by the laws of those jurisdictions. Accordingly, copies of this communication and all other documents relating to the proposed transaction are not being, and must not be, released, published, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from any such jurisdictions. Persons receiving such documents (including, without limitation, nominees, trustees and custodians) should observe these restrictions. Failure to do so may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies involved in the proposed transaction disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violations of any such restrictions by any person.
Any response in relation to the proposed transaction should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the proxy statement and other relevant documents. Delphi Technologies shareholders are advised to read carefully the formal documentation in relation to the proposed transaction once the proxy statement and other relevant documents have been dispatched.
