AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, 2020, the board of directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 99 locations in 24 countries, the company employs approximately 48,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

 

