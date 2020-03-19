NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BORN Group, an award-winning global agency that combines creative design, content production and ecommerce services, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their New York office headquarters.
With TechMahindra's acquisition of BORN Group in the Fall of 2019, BORN has continued their path of growth under the TechM umbrella. With this growth comes the need for expansion in their New York headquarters. The current location is set to double in size by the end of April 2020. The state of the art facilities in the heart of the Flatiron neighborhood will feature multiple conference rooms, open-floor plans, phone booths along with common areas. The flexible workspace will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration that supports employees, also referred to as 'BORNies,' to succeed.
Sandeep Kulkarni, COO/CFO of BORN Group adds, 'We look forward to expanding our existing impression in New York and will continue efforts to increase our team as we continue to scale. It's an exciting time to be a part of BORN and I look forward to what's to come.'
The BORN team is growing, be sure to check out the career page for new opportunities, updated daily, across BORN Group's 8 locations.
About BORN Group:
Connecting creative, content and commerce, BORN Group is an award-winning, global agency that helps brands with digital transformation. BORN is a Tech Mahindra company [www.techmahindra.com]. The group operates in 90 countries employing 131,000 staff speaking 18 languages. The company produces unique brand experiences by connecting ten specialisms that serve as the foundation of the digital economy: creative design, content production, commerce enablement, conversions (visitors to customers), cloud technology, cognition (analytics), cohesion (integrating all the systems), consulting and completeness (connecting brand experiences) across all channels.