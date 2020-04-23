BEVERLY, Mass., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Pet Products, Inc. and its PETEDGE division, a leading distributor of wholesale professional pet grooming equipment and supplies, today announced the opening of a second full-line distribution center in Kewanee, IL to supplement its existing distribution center located in Reno, NV. The additional fulfillment center will facilitate shorter transit times, reduced costs and enhanced service to PETEDGE customers nationally.
The full line of PETEDGE professional pet grooming products has been added to an existing Boss-owned facility in Kewanee, IL. The recently updated facility spans 150,000 sq. ft. servicing over 9,000 SKUs and will be PETEDGE's primary distribution center for Midwest and East Coast delivery zones, providing upgraded product staging, improved turnaround time with many orders shipped the same day, pick/pack and complete retail and eCommerce fulfillment capabilities. The combined strength of the two distribution centers provides over 250,000 sq. ft of capacity to support the growth of the Boss pet business nationally.
"Expanding our distribution capacity and locations to better serve pet grooming professionals has been a core PETEDGE objective," said Chris Miller, President of Boss Pet Products, Inc. "PETEDGE is a great brand and this expansion is a major stride to providing shorter delivery times, great prices and better service for all of our customers countrywide."
About Boss PetEdge:
Boss Pet Products, Inc. (PetEdge), based in Beverly MA, distributes a full line of pet grooming supplies and equipment for Pet Grooming Professionals and a broad assortment of consumer pet products for retail. To learn more about Boss PetEdge please visit: www.petedge.com and www.bosspetedge.com.