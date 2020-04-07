GRAND ISLAND, Neb., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Shop, Inc. is excited to announce the opening of a Boss Truck Shop full-service truck repair, maintenance, and tire shop location in Ardmore, Oklahoma, at Exit 33 on Interstate 35, located at the Flying J Travel Plaza. The Ardmore shop also offers roadside assistance services and is connected to the Boss Truck Shop network and dedicated 24/7 call center.
The Ardmore location brings the total number of Boss Truck Shop locations to 47 in 23 states, making Boss Truck Shop one of America's largest service-center chains, reaching across the country along major transportation routes. Every Boss Truck Shop location gladly services any-size fleet as well as owner/operators.
"Boss Truck Shop is pleased with the addition of the Ardmore location to our network of shops," said Charlie Bosselman, President of Boss Shop, Inc. "The Ardmore shop is our third shop in Oklahoma, joining Tulsa and Sayre. Every Boss Truck Shop promises to offer our respected hometown service experience in a location convenient for over-the-road truckers. With more than 70 years in this industry, we know how to deliver quality service, competitive pricing, and support for the trucking industry as a whole."
The Ardmore shop is equipped with two indoor bays to perform services from preventative maintenance to complex engine diagnostics and repair. Boss Truck Shop proudly offers all major tire and oil brands, in addition to used tires and retreads.
The Ardmore Boss Truck Shop's address is 2380 Cooper Drive, I-35 Exit 33 at the Flying J Travel Center, and the phone number is (580) 319-7214.
For a complete list of all Boss Shop locations, services, and hours, visit www.bosstruckshops.com.
About Boss Shop, Inc.
Boss Shop, Inc., headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska, began as one of the state's first truck stops in 1948, serving the growing trucking and transportation industry. From those beginnings, Boss Truck Shop has grown to 47 locations in 23 states across the country, continuing the tradition started more than 70 years ago of servicing the over-the-road trucking industry's repair, tire and roadside assistance needs for fleets and owner/operators alike. Family owned and operated for four generations, Boss Truck Shop continues to grow as an industry leader. Learn more at www.bosstruckshops.com, and follow us on Facebook.