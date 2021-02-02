Jane Holscher - VP National Accounts - Boston Retail Solutions

Jane Holscher - VP National Accounts - Boston Retail Solutions

 By Boston Retail Solutions

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Retail Solutions (FKA Boston Barricade) is pleased to announce and welcome Ms. Jane Holscher, VP - National Accounts. Jane joins the team from Walmart where she has spent the last 11 years in roles emphasizing cross-functional team leadership, internal and external relationship management, and business development. Jane will be bringing her experience and expertise in lease contract negotiation, store space evaluation and allocation, process improvement, and store signage development and execution. Jane also brings with her 20+ years of retail operations and marketing with roles in financial services acquisition marketing at not only Walmart but Sears Financial Services and GE Consumer Finance (strategic partnerships with JCPenney and Montgomery Wards) as well as operations management roles at Cost Plus World Market and Dillard's Department Stores.

Contact: Adam Acosta  Phone: 772-257-7428

aacosta@bostonrs.com

Related Images

jane-holscher.jpg

Jane Holscher

Jane Holscher - VP National Accounts - Boston Retail Solutions

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-retail-solutions-hires-jane-holscher---vp-national-accounts-301219670.html

SOURCE Boston Retail Solutions

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.