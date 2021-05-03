Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

 By Boston Scientific Corporation, Bank of America, UBS

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., (May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On May 11, 2021, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 35-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the virtual 2021 Bank of America Health Care Conference. The session will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. EDT.

On May 25, 2021, Jeff Mirviss, executive vice president and president, Peripheral Interventions; Peter Pattison, president, Interventional Oncology, Peripheral Interventions; Cat Jennings, vice president, marketing and new business development, Peripheral Interventions; and Susie Lisa will participate in a 45-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the 2021 UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference. The session will begin at approximately 9 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com.  The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS



Media:

Investors:

Katie Schur

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-5574 (office)

508-683-5565 (office)

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Katie.Schur@bsci.com 

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

 

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

