The leading professional conference for aromatherapy worldwide will celebrate their 10-year anniversary by offering an extended program and new special features.
LA MARTRE, France, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Botanica2022 has announced they expect participants from over 40 countries to join their 10-year anniversary professional conference, which will be hosted virtually on May 20-22 through virtual event platform vFairs. Attendees and sponsors are able to purchase tickets and register for the event through the event website.
Botanica2022 will bring together practitioners of aromatherapy and herbal medicine, researchers, health care providers and businesses linked to aromatic and herbal products to network, learn and explore through presentations, networking and a virtual trade show.
The event will feature both live presentations from industry-renowned speakers, and pre-recorded sessions that attendees will be able to access on demand. Additionally, higher-tier tickets will give attendees access to exclusive workshops led by experts from around the world.
Sponsorship opportunities are also still available, including Supporting Conference Sponsorship, Educators Roundtable Debate Sponsorship, and Exhibitorship opportunities within the virtual trade show area. Current event partners include the International Clinical Aromatherapy Network, Tisserand Institute and Kicozo. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, click here.
"Since 2012, the botanica conference series has established an enviable reputation for educational excellence for practitioners of herbal medicine and aromatherapy. Our 10-year anniversary gives us the opportunity to celebrate botanica's success as well as to come together online to continue to share our passion for herbal and aromatic solutions to health and wellbeing," says Rhiannon Lewis, Botanica2022 organizer.
"We are very proud to provide the event platform for Botanica2022," says Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "vFairs was designed to bring together professionals from around the world to network and grow, and Botanica2022 is the perfect example of such goals in action. We look forward to hearing about the successes from the event."
Tickets are now on sale. Click here to register and purchase your tickets for the event.
About Botanica
The botanica conference series grew out of organizer Rhiannon Lewis' desire to connect plant-passionate professionals from around the world for a time of sharing information, and providing excellence education, networking and sourcing quality products.
The conference began as an in-person event at the prestigious Trinity College Dublin in 2012 and now enjoys worldwide acclaim as the leading aromatherapy conference event worldwide.
About vFairs
vFairs is an award-winning virtual, hybrid and mobile events platform. We help companies worldwide host immersive, seamless events that help organizations worldwide achieve incredible results. The platform features immersive and lifelike 3D virtual venues, world-renowned customer service and a vast array of features that help you host unforgettable events.
Media Contact
Brianne Snell, vFairs, 519-215-3854, brianne@vfairs.com
Rhiannon Lewis, Essential Oil Resource Consultants, 519-215-3854, rhiannon@essentialorc.com
SOURCE vFairs