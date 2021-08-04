BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boulder iQ has named Larry Blankenship director.
Blankenship is a veteran medical device industry professional, with more than 30 years of experience in product development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, strategic management and funding. Since 2007, he has served as an executive consultant to start-up companies in the medical device industry, helping them get products to market quickly and efficiently.
"The addition of Larry to our team represents a major step for our company and our clients," says Jim Kasic, chairman and founder of Boulder iQ and its Boulder Sterilization Services division. "His experience serving as director, CEO, president, COO and CTO of multiple start-up companies is invaluable. Hands-on lessons in business planning, staffing, funding, design, development, regulatory approval, manufacturing, launch and exits will mean the difference between success and failure for many companies."
"Jim, and everyone at Boulder iQ and Boulder Sterilization, are among the most innovative problem solvers I've ever worked with," says Blankenship. "To be a part of a team that is making such a real contribution to the medical device community is exciting and gratifying."
Blankenship also serves as chief operating officer of CardioScout Innovations, Inc., and as a specialty advisor for research and development, and technology, for Transverse Medical Inc. Previously, he served as director of Evergreen Research, and held C-level positions with ValveXchange, Inc., CarioOptics and The Larren Corporation. He also has been vice president of medical programs with Battelle Memorial Institute and director of technology development for Valleylab (now part of Medtronic).
The new director's experience extends throughout the Colorado life sciences community. Blankenship is a member of the advisory board at Colorado State University's School of Biomedical Engineering, and of the Constituency Committee at the University of Colorado Denver Department of Bioengineering. He serves as a healthcare industry advisor to Blackstone Entrepreneur Network of Colorado, and is a former director of the Colorado BioScience Association.
Blankenship holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University.
Boulder iQ is an expert contract firm that provides life sciences companies all the services they need to bring products to market. With specialties in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, design, engineering and manufacturing, the company's single-source program speeds product development. The Boulder Sterilization Services division, providing quick-turn ethylene oxide sterilization, final assembly and packaging services, is the recent recipient of a $250,000 grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade's Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program.
Based in Boulder, Colorado, Boulder iQ is ISO 13485:2016 certified through Boulder BioMed. The company's Boulder Medical Device Accelerator provides equity investment in start-up companies seeking product development services, expert mentoring and infrastructure support.
