DALLAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is proud to announce the affiliation of Pat Ryan. Pat is located in Overland Park, Kansas and brings with him over $32M in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.
With more than a quarter century of experience as a financial advisor, Pat Ryan traces his industry roots back to the University of Missouri where he obtained his degree in personal finance. After spending some time in the field, he decided to further his commitment to his clients and took the steps to become a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM. Now Pat has taken the next steps to offer his clients financial and investment strategies not only as a fiduciary, but as an independent advisor.
"Prospera is a unique broker-dealer. It is large enough for access to all of the resources I need, but boutique enough in that I receive personalized service at every level. I am pleased to be partnered with a firm that offers opportunities for growth and a commitment to helping me enhance the experience my clients receive." -Pat Ryan
Pat likes to focus on a top-down approach when working with clients while tying in the element of behavior. He takes on the role of a "financial translator", helping clients to feel comfortable with their investments. Prospera is proud to support Pat in his mission to make a positive impact in the lives of his clients.
About Prospera Financial Services
Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.
