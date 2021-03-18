(PRNewsfoto/Prospera Financial Services)

DALLAS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is proud to announce the affiliation of Steven Loerke of Redwood Advisory Group to the firm. Located in Redwood City, California, the new addition adds $100M in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Steven Loerke, Founder of Redwood Advisory Group, has over 20 years of financial experience. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Saint Mary's College of California, he found himself naturally drawn to helping others find suitable ways to manage their money and investments. In 2000, he began his career with Morgan Stanley, later moving to UBS and climbing the ranks, serving as Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager, and Vice President. Finding that he wanted to elevate the level of service for his clients, Steven chose to go independent and formed Redwood Advisory Group.

"I have a passion for detail when it comes to helping my clients. Since affiliating myself with Prospera in December, I have seen that same passion for detail. I am proud to be aligned with a firm who shares my commitment to providing a higher standard of service," said Steven Loerke.

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

