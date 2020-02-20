Fourth-Quarter 2019 Highlights - Companywide Revenues Rise 5%; Adjusted EBITDAR Grows 9%; Net Income Up 6% - All Segments Achieve Same-Store Gains in Revenues and Adjusted EBITDAR - Newly Acquired Ameristar, Belterra Properties Post Double-Digit Adjusted EBITDAR Growth on Combined Basis Full-Year 2019 Highlights - Company's Five New Properties Exceed First-Year Performance Expectations - Companywide Operating Margin Increases More Than 100 Basis Points - FanDuel Sportsbooks Off to Strong Start in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Indiana