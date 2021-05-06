FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 30+ years of navigating a constantly changing industry landscape, marketing and advertising agency Boyden & Youngblutt (B&Y) is making bold moves. Borrowing from the legal industry, B&Y has promoted three veteran team members to Managing Partners and two veteran team members to Associate Partners. Along with Principals Andy Boyden and Jerry Youngblutt, this group of five is teaming up to bring focused expertise to its clientele.
"A 'thinking product' has been our life's blood for over 30 years. We don't see that changing. As the industry continues to splinter into multiple pieces, we felt it was important to have individuals in leadership roles focused on specific areas of our offering. A service brand has to maintain the integrity of its offering and as our industry is growing wide and deep, we are determined to stay ahead of these shifts," said Andy Boyden and Jerry Youngblutt.
"We've always had amazing people, and they are the ones who have helped B&Y become a multi-generational business. So, promoting from within was an easy decision. The icing on the cake is that we now have a pathway for other B&Yers who desire management as part of their career plans. As the industry twists and turns, we are already seeing opportunities for others to join this team of five when the time is right," further explained Andy and Jerry.
The agency's new leadership team includes: Ian Mosher, Managing Partner; Shardi Youngblutt-Carroll, Managing Partner; Kourtney Freiburger, Managing Partner; Leanne McDaniel, Associate Partner; and Betsy Snyder, Associate Partner.
"It's an exciting time to be at B&Y. We've all invested a lot of our careers into growing the agency and making it a place we can be proud of professionally, creatively and culturally. I know I speak for all of us when I say we're looking forward to continuing to offer the industry-leading services our clients expect from B&Y," said Ian Mosher.
An ROI-focused branding and strategic marketing firm, Boyden & Youngblutt provides regional and national clients with expertise in advertising, interactive media planning and strategic communications. Founded in 1990, the agency is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. For more information on B&Y, or to view a creative portfolio, visit https://b-y.net/.
