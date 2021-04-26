FREDERICK, Md., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, April 26 at 2:00 pm at the Frederick Towne Mall parking lot (next to Tire World), Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County's new "Club on the Go" program is partnering with community organizations to distribute free, custom fitted bike helmets to youth in the community.
"Club on the Go" is a new Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County initiative that supports youth in the community who do not have access to youth development programming and mentorship. The program consists of a branded bus, Sponsored by the Ausherman Family Foundation, that will be making its way around the community to provide programming, meals, mentoring, fun and more throughout the year.
"Now more than ever, kids in our community need a safe place to go or activities to engage in. We decided that if kids can't come to us for services, we are going to come to them," says Shana Knight, Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County's Director of Development.
"It takes a village to support the these kids, so through partnerships we are going to do all that we can to provide a quality experience for all youth in our community," she adds.
The bicycle helmet distribution will be complimentary to the I Believe in Me, Inc. food drop and is free for all kids in the community. To receive a helmet both a parent and child must be present. Masks and social distancing are required. For questions or more information, please contact Shana Knight at Shanak@bgcfc.org.
About Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County
Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County is the premier youth development organization in Frederick County providing children with the highest quality programs and opportunities for success. The mission of Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County is to enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as responsible, productive, caring citizens.
