NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today that Danielle Garbien, a leading lawyer in the renewable energy finance and transactional space, has joined the firm's power practice as a partner in the New York office, strengthening the firm's capabilities in addressing the growing renewable energy market. Garbien was previously with Sidley Austin LLP.
"I'm excited to welcome Danielle to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Our clients are focused on new and innovative ways to finance and structure renewable energy transactions. Danielle understands the complexities of these deals and is one of the most highly regarded lawyers in the renewable energy space."
Garbien represents energy and commodities companies, financial institutions, private equity companies and hedge funds in a wide range of complex energy financing, investments, and commodity and hedging transactions, with a focus on power and renewable energy. She advises on structuring hedges for the financing and acquisition of energy facilities; renewable energy transactions, including solar and wind development and offtake arrangements; total return swaps to pass-through risks from seller to buyer; long-term supply and credit facilities for retail and wholesale energy contracts; prepaid natural gas and electricity transactions; and long-term natural gas cross-border supply arrangements with related credit support obligations.
As renewable energy markets mature, market players are increasingly creating innovative financing arrangements to stay ahead of market trends. Bracewell is at the forefront of these and other developments across the energy value chain. The firm has one of the largest dedicated energy teams in the United States, giving it a comprehensive understanding of global energy markets and the key legal and business challenges faced by companies and investors. Bracewell's power team regularly advises on complex commodity transactions, such as solar and wind hedges, and renewable energy projects.
"The renewable energy market is evolving rapidly. Danielle's experience advising on commodity trades deepens the offering of our power team and strengthens our ability to help clients respond to market trends, especially with respect to solar and wind projects," said G. Alan Rafte, chair of Bracewell's business and regulatory section.
Garbien is the seventh lateral partner to join Bracewell's global energy team within the last eight months. Other recent hires include Todd W. Eckland and Catherine Hood in New York; Nina Howell in London; Andrej Kormuth and Clint Steyn in Dubai; and Timothy J. Urban in Washington, DC.
"Bracewell is a recognized leader across the energy sector. I'm excited to join a growing team and work with my new colleagues in continuing to provide value to our clients," said Garbien.
Garbien earned her B.A. in economics and political science from Boston College and her J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law.
