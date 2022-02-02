ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, a nationally ranked business advisory and CPA firm headquartered in Atlanta, announced today that Brad McGuire and Melissa Dunn have joined the firm as Tax Partner in Nashville and Assurance Partner in Charlotte, respectively.
McGuire joins Aprio as Nashville's Tax Leader. He specializes in creating opportunities for clients that preserve capital without accruing debt. "Nashville is a growth market for Aprio, and alongside the team, I am looking forward to working with our clients to achieve what's next, enabling them to address complex business scenarios while making informed business and tax decisions," said McGuire.
As Aprio's newest Affordable Housing Partner with a focus in Assurance, Dunn will drive growth in the Affordable Housing segment. "Aprio is a great fit for me because of the team's unparalleled dedication to its culture," said Dunn. "In this industry, what sets Aprio apart is its employee experience, and I am excited to be a part of it."
"Brad and Melissa both have extensive backgrounds and the expertise to create impact through personalized and strategic client service that is Aprio's hallmark," said Richard Kopelman, CEO and Managing Partner at Aprio. "Adding Brad and Melissa to the Aprio team will further our goals of creating unique solutions and providing strategic business insights to our diverse group of clients across the country."
Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 800 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com/.
