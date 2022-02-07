MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) elected Brad Westover of Avanti Way Realty as its 2022 JTHS-MIAMI president. He and the 2022 MIAMI leadership boards were installed Jan. 28 at MIAMI's Inaugural & Awards Celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.
"As we celebrate 102 years of service, I am honored and humbled to be your JTHS-MIAMI President," Westover said. "The financial strength, tools, leadership, and opportunities afforded us from MIAMI Realtors is a tremendous blessing and privilege. The JTHS-MIAMI Board and our members bring an unwavering passion to serve in our community. As president, I will serve our members by giving back to our board, our business partners, and our community through selfless and strategic acts of kindness."
The JTHS-MIAMI Board of Governors will continue to pave the way for members throughout Palm Beach and Martin counties. These leaders are committed to maintain a strong presence within the business community as well as developing key relationship with representatives from our local government.
Westover is an Agentpreneur with Avanti Way Realty. He is a 20+ year resident of Jupiter and licensed real estate Broker in Palm Beach and Martin counties.
Westover was born and raised in a Northern California university town (UC Davis), known as the bicycle capital of the world.
Westover speaks fluent Spanish as he lived in Argentina for two years prior to receiving his BA in Communications from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.
In 1995, Westover moved to Jupiter to launch his real estate career. Westover was hired by institutional Wall Street firms to perform valuation services for their Florida real estate holdings. The transition from Wall Street to Main Street real estate was a welcome change.
Since moving to Palm Beach County, Westover has been active in community service through Rotary Club, his church, and the Jupiter Tequesta Athletic Association.
When Westover is not selling homes or helping home buyers, he can be found enjoying time with his wife and his four boys, who play basketball and all sports.
Westover's accolades include: 2017 Humanitarian of the Year from the MIAMI Realtors.
Announcing the 2022 JTHS-MIAMI Board
Joining Westover are: JTHS-MIAMI President-Elect Martha Gillespie-Beeman, ABR, CIPS, C2EX, CNE, GREEN, GRI, MRP of The Sheehan Agency; 2021 JTHS-MIAMI President Bill Mate, C2EX of Paradise Real Estate International; Governor Jodi-Ann Berry of Keller Williams Realty of PSL; Governor Joseph E. Bettag of Coastal Properties; Governor Nancy Cardone, AHWD, C2EX of William Raveis Real Estate; Governor Sandy Casey of Home Sales Palm Beach; Governor Phyllis Choy, CIPS, C2EX, e-PRO® of Water Pointe Realty Group; Governor Bill Lyons, AHWD, ABR, CIPS, CRS, GRI, MRP, PSA, RENE, RSPS, SFR, SRS, C2EX of The Keyes Company; Governor Jeff Molner of Lang Realty; Governor Darci Quinn of Paradise Real Estate International; JTHS Chapter Chair Shakearah Rolle of Arise Real Estate Advisors; Governor Charles Siebrecht of Professional Real Estate Advisors; Governor Talbot Sutter of Sutter & Nugent, LLC; Governor Karen Tyree of Illustrated Properties LLC; Governor Nancy Waligora of Paradise Real Estate International; Business Partner Governor Steve Austin of Dynamic Lending Team: Powered by American Bancshares Mortgage; Business Partner Governor Brianna Steel of Coastal Title Services, Inc.
Danielle Y. Clermont, C2EX, CIPS, e-PRO, MRP, PSA, RSPS, serves as the MIAMI Chief of Broward & Palm Beach Operations. Joanne Werstlein, C2EX, AHWD, e-PRO, MRP, PSA, serves as the JTHS-MIAMI Vice President. Sarah Jensen, C2EX, serves as the JTHS-MIAMI Assistant Manager. Teresa King Kinney, CAE, CIPS, GRI, RCE, TRC serves as the CEO for the MIAMI Association of Realtors.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 102 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 53,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 225 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
