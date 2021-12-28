MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) US Board of Directors has completed their election process and now welcomes back Bradley K. Maples Sr., MRFC® from R & R Group located in Washington Terrace, UT. Maples currently serves as the treasurer and will be starting his second term overseeing the financial aspect of the Chapter's finances.
Maples returns to the US Chapter Board of Directors having already completed a term as Director and Treasurer. With almost 25 years in the financial services industry and 10 years of management experience building and running his own companies, he has dedicated his expertise in meeting the goals and objectives of the IARFC Chapter Board. Along with his Director colleagues, he is fully invested in the Mission of the Association of supporting a group of ethical and experienced consultants who serve the consumer.
On his re-election, Maples comments: "I was very pleased with being re-elected to the Board. I have enjoyed working with the other Board Members and the Staff and look forward to meeting with the new Board Members as well. I believe we can raise the IARFC to even greater heights and progress."
Maples and the entire US Chapter Board embrace 2022 as focusing on setting up the US Region Directors to work membership enrollment. This is priority #1 as these individuals will be out in the field connecting to consultant prospects. At their Annual in-person meeting in April, the Board will convene to discuss a full agenda of priorities and judge the IARFC National Financial Plan Competition Finals.
"My goal for this year is to have a Board engaged in promoting membership," explains IARFC US Chapter President, Rick Stanzione, RFC®. "With Brad and our other elected Directors, I feel the IARFC will achieve this goal beyond measure. I look forward to working together as we expand the Association's visibility and support our ethics-focused Mission."
For more information on the IARFC visit http://www.iarfc.org. Questions on membership and inquiries on serving the Association through volunteer roles can be directed to Susan Cappa, IARFC Public Relations at susan@iarfc.org.
