SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco Co-Managing Shareholder Bradley R. Marsh and Associate Jennifer A. Vincent of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will present a virtual program titled "California Property Tax Planning After Proposition 19" Jan. 31 from 10-11 a.m. PST.
The webinar, hosted by CalCPA, will identify the changes made by Proposition 19 and discuss how to move forward with property tax planning. The webinar will also focus on California Proposition 13, legal entity property tax rules, and property tax planning techniques for families.
Marsh focuses his practice on tax controversy matters, including property, sales, payroll, business license, employment, franchise, parcel, district, documentary transfer, transient occupancy, utility user, income, parking, gift, and estate taxes. He serves as a co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's U.S. State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice. Marsh represents clients in audits, litigation, and administrative hearings, as well as analyzing transactions and business models, and developing strategies for legislative resolutions.
Vincent focuses her practice on federal and state tax controversies and litigation. She represents both individuals and companies in proceedings before the Internal Revenue Service and California taxing authorities, including the Franchise Tax Board and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. Vincent also assists clients with compliance counseling for both federal and state-based tax issues.
About Greenberg Traurig's Tax Practice: To stay competitive in today's global marketplace, international companies must seek out greater efficiency in their tax planning and compliance, including coordinating tax decisions from country to country. For U.S. operations, an environment of increased scrutiny – including passage of more restrictive legislation and a spike in audit activity at every level – is quickly becoming the norm, likewise spurring a need for greater self-evaluation and for more frequent representation in controversies and litigation with tax authorities. Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary tax team works closely with clients to address these and other tax planning needs, as well as tax controversies and litigation issues.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, brezoscholll@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP